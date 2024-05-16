Open Menu

Levies Officers Promoted In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Levies officers promoted in Kohat

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, on Thursday, a ceremony was held in honor of the promoted Levies officers in the Deputy Commissioner Office. In which Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Assistant Commissioner/Deputy Commandant Levies Kohat were also present

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, on Thursday, a ceremony was held in honor of the promoted Levies officers in the Deputy Commissioner Office. In which Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Assistant Commissioner/Deputy Commandant Levies Kohat were also present.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Assistant Commissioner/Deputy Commandant Levies Kohat, installed Havaldar badges and congratulated three Levies officials.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat, while addressing the promoted Levies officials, said that hard work and dedication are the keys to success, and by showing better performance, you can achieve further development.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat

Recent Stories

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

35 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

35 minutes ago
 Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphan ..

Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar

35 minutes ago
 LHC summons committee responsible for appointing j ..

LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussio ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..

37 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..

37 minutes ago
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestini ..

Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories

42 minutes ago
 Chad junta chief officially wins election

Chad junta chief officially wins election

37 minutes ago
 Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shoot ..

Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting

37 minutes ago
 At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel ..

At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..

42 minutes ago
 PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bea ..

PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers

42 minutes ago
 Stocks waver after hitting record highs

Stocks waver after hitting record highs

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan