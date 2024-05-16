Levies officers promoted in Kohat

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, on Thursday, a ceremony was held in honor of the promoted Levies officers in the Deputy Commissioner Office. In which Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Assistant Commissioner/Deputy Commandant Levies Kohat were also present

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, on Thursday, a ceremony was held in honor of the promoted Levies officers in the Deputy Commissioner Office. In which Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Assistant Commissioner/Deputy Commandant Levies Kohat were also present.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Assistant Commissioner/Deputy Commandant Levies Kohat, installed Havaldar badges and congratulated three Levies officials.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Kohat, while addressing the promoted Levies officials, said that hard work and dedication are the keys to success, and by showing better performance, you can achieve further development.

