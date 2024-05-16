PM Congratulates Newly Elected AEMEND's Office-bearers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).
The prime minister, in his message, acknowledged the crucial role of editors and news directors in promoting positive journalism in the country.
He expressed the hope that the newly elected President of AMEND Azhar Abbas, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Vice President Muhammad Usman, Secretary General Tariq Mehmood and other office-bearers would play a vital role in promoting freedom of expression, strengthening democracy, and highlighting social issues.
The prime minister termed the media the fourth pillar of the state and assured that the government would provide all possible support to AEMEND for the development and modernization of the media industry.
