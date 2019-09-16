Driver Killed, 5 Students Injured in Minibus Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

A bomb exploded on a student minibus belonging to the Ghazni university in eastern Afghanistan, leaving one person killed and five injured, local authorities told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A bomb exploded on a student minibus belonging to the Ghazni university in eastern Afghanistan , leaving one person killed and five injured , local authorities told Sputnik on Monday.

Ghazni governor's spokesman, Arif Noori, told Sputnik that the blast hit a vehicle that was taking students to the city.

According to Noori, the driver was killed and five students were injured and were taken to a hospital.

The spokesman said most of the students in car were female.