Driver Killed, 5 Students Injured In Minibus Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:52 PM
A bomb exploded on a student minibus belonging to the Ghazni university in eastern Afghanistan, leaving one person killed and five injured, local authorities told Sputnik on Monday
Ghazni governor's spokesman, Arif Noori, told Sputnik that the blast hit a vehicle that was taking students to the city.
According to Noori, the driver was killed and five students were injured and were taken to a hospital.
The spokesman said most of the students in car were female.