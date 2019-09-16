UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Driver Killed, 5 Students Injured In Minibus Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:52 PM

Driver Killed, 5 Students Injured in Minibus Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

A bomb exploded on a student minibus belonging to the Ghazni university in eastern Afghanistan, leaving one person killed and five injured, local authorities told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A bomb exploded on a student minibus belonging to the Ghazni university in eastern Afghanistan, leaving one person killed and five injured, local authorities told Sputnik on Monday.

Ghazni governor's spokesman, Arif Noori, told Sputnik that the blast hit a vehicle that was taking students to the city.

According to Noori, the driver was killed and five students were injured and were taken to a hospital.

The spokesman said most of the students in car were female.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Governor Student Driver Vehicle Car Ghazni

Recent Stories

Work to Form Syria's Constitutional Committee Near ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister greets boxer Waseem on winn ..

4 minutes ago

6 SHOs reshuffled

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang visits CCU in DHQ Hospit ..

4 minutes ago

Agreement to upgrade ML-1 to be signed next month: ..

9 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly in control

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.