Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022) Dubai Customs concluded a training program, which was conducted by the French Customs. The 4-day training targeted 30 inspection officers from Dubai Customs

At the closing ceremony, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation welcomed the French guests: H.E. Nathalie Kennedy, Consul General of France, Rafik HOUNAS- Regional Customs Attaché, Sally JARJOUR- Assistant Customs Attaché, Olivier HERBAULT- Deputy Head Of Le Havre port container targeting unit (CELTICS), and Justine PEREZ- maritime intelligence analyst - anti-smuggling department, with the presence of Dubai Customs executive directors, heads of departments and the inspectors participating in the program.

Musabih thanked the French training team for the great training program that reflects the deep ties between Dubai Customs and the French Customs.

He said; “Dubai Customs strategic plan 2021-2026 aims to lead safe customs globally, which inspire us to work diligently to enhance the skills of the customs inspection staff and adopt an integrated series of procedures and techniques to address all smuggling attempts. This includes the early warning technology represented by the smart risk engine system, and other different technologies used to detect all suspicious shipments in advance.

Customs centers are provided with the latest advanced inspection devices, in addition to the continuous development of the “Siyaj” initiative, which aims to tighten control over seaports to protect society and the economy relying on modern AI technologies, drones and boats that are equipped with advanced systems to monitor and track vessels ships before they enter the ports. There is also the advanced container inspection system, which can handle 150 containers per hour and identify container numbers automatically. It is integrated with the customs clearance system Mirsal 2, and it can operate without any human intervention.”

On her part, Her Excellency Natalie Kennedy said; “During the last few years, we have witnessed an important growth in the bilateral trade between the two countries that transcribed into more than 5.

6 billion euros in 2021. Today, the UAE is France's number one trade partner in the Middle East accounting for 34,5%2 of France’s exports to the region. I am proud to say that the United Arab Emirates, land of opportunities, is in fact one of the top 10 countries where French companies export the highest in terms of commodity value.

These strong economic ties are closely related to the attractive business environment of Dubai, which fosters investments, trade, and innovation. Jebel Ali port is today the gateway to the Middle East and Asia. Each year this cutting-edge logistic platform linking the East to the West and vice versa allows millions of containers to reach their destination on time through trade facilitation and

speed of customs clearance. For this reason, I am proud to say that today the UAE hosts the largest number of French companies in the Middle East with nearly 600 subsidiaries employing more than 30,000 people. We acknowledge the efforts that were put in place by your teams to facilitate customs procedures through various initiatives such as “Dubai Trade portal”, an online single

window that helps numerous companies in their customs clearance operations.

Dubai customs is famously known for being the leading agency at the UAE borders in fighting drugs and curbing their health and social damages. That is why also, I would like to highlight the efforts made by Dubai Customs in tackling illicit trafficking with 936 seizures made in the first quarter of 2022. It is also well known that the Customs actively participates in these efforts by developing the capabilities of its human resources and procedures. We hope that the expertise

shared during this training by French customs will help your teams to address all smuggling attempts, in line with the department’s strategy 2021-2026 to lead safe customs globally.

At the end of the meeting, the participants were awarded and given training completion certificates.