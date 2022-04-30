UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Fully Prepared To Receive Increasing Passengers And Pilgrims During Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing passengers and pilgrims during Eid

Dubai Customs has announced that it has taken all preparations to facilitate the procedures for travelers coming to the UAE through Dubai International Airport during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday as well as pilgrims coming back from Umra

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022) Dubai Customs has announced that it has taken all preparations to facilitate the procedures for travelers coming to the UAE through Dubai International Airport during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday as well as pilgrims coming back from Umra.

In order to achieve the highest levels of smooth flow of travelers, Dubai Customs increased the number of customs inspectors at airports during that period to 822 inspectors around the clock. In addition, 77 scanners were allocated to check bags, including 58 scanners for bigger baggage and 19 scanners to check hand baggage.

Dubai Customs has dealt with 6.7 million passengers and around 8.9 pieces of luggage on board 40,615 flights in Q1, 2022. The Government Department is keen to enhance the flow of passenger traffic through its advanced services to support Dubai's tourism plan and consolidate Dubai as the capital of world tourism.

In the same period, Dubai Customs made 313 seizures at the airports; 62 seizures in January, 129 seizures in February and 122 seizures in March (268 criminal seizures and 45 customs seizures).

“Dubai Customs has developed a work plan for the Eid al-Fitr holiday for receiving Umrah pilgrims returning to the country, where the number of flights and travelers abounds,” said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department. “In order to provide a distinguished service befitting the emirate’s position as a leading tourist destination, and to enhance security of inspection and control operations, Dubai Customs provides innovative and advanced services, which facilitate passenger flow and customs operations.

We have taken all necessary measures at the airport’s three terminals and Al Maktoum International Airport to expedite the process. We have coordinated with Dubai Airports and Emirates to be able to cope with the increasing number of passengers, especially during the festive season.”

As a kind gesture, Dubai Customs has prepared symbolic gifts to receive the arrivals during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as the airport is the gateway to the world of fun, joy and fun activities in Dubai. Passengers from the Gulf make the largest proportion of visitors to the emirate during the Eid period.

A number of applications can reduce the passengers’ procedures and help them have a pleasant trip experience including iDecare application through which passengers can declare what they are carrying ahead of their arrival, thus saving more than 30 minutes that would have been spent in line.

Artificial intelligence feature is there in place to help identify items that need to be declared through scanning HS Code and identify customs charges. These applications are available on Google Play and Apple store.

