Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

Dubai Customs received a delegation from Sudan’s Darfur region headed by Governor Mini Arko Minawi

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2021) Dubai Customs received a delegation from Sudan’s Darfur region headed by Governor Mini Arko Minawi. The visit aimed at learning about Dubai Customs business model and latest practices followed by Dubai Customs in processing transactions and implementing advanced inspection systems.

H.E.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs and senior management team welcomed the visitors in Dubai Customs’ main building.

Visitors listened to a presentation on the Department’s smart customs systems, which help increase revenues, prevent smuggling and contain customs and tax evasion.



During the meeting, the iDeclare app was highlighted, which enables passengers into Dubai declare their belongings prior their arrival to the emirate. iDeclare is a smart mobile app to securely submit declaration on the go.

The app bypasses the current traditional paper forms, providing a quick and secure way to transfer information to the passengers on customs rules and regulations and helps passengers to cut down on waiting time in line to less than 4 minutes.

The presentation also covered the second generation of the Smart Inspection Table, which helps passengers’ with more privacy during the inspection of their luggage.

It is now connected to the internet, Mirsal 2 Smart System, and the Intelligence Department.

Using latest technologies serve the vision of Dubai customs of facilitating global trade and supply chains following the directives of the emirate’s leadership.



Dubai Trade talked about the development and modernization programs that customs offers to different customs organizations around the world. These programs include the artificial intelligence system, the risk record system, the integrated risk management system, the green path, the post clearance audit (PCA) system, and the smart inspection system.

These smart systems help reduce unnecessary risk warnings and inspection time and increase revenues.

The visitors toured the Control Room, the first of its kind at the regional level. It was established in 2007 after a surge in customs operations and geographical expansion of land, sea and air customs centers in the emirate.

The control room follows on all security customs operations around the clock to ensure safety and security in all inspection and shipping operations.

“Dubai Customs is keen to share its unique experience with the world as part of its vision of becoming the leading customs administration in the world in facilitating trade and securing the borders,” said H.E.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs. “We are happy to receive Mini Arko Minawi, Governor of Darfur and the Sudanese delegation.

We discussed together means to boost mutual cooperation and trade between the two brotherly states, and tools to develop and facilitate customs inspection systems.”

At the end of the meeting, the visitors commended the advanced level Dubai Customs reached in terms of operations and systems.