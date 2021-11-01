The District Court of The Hague has attached the answers of the Russian defense industry major Almaz-Antey to defense questions within the case of the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, in particular, about the alleged missile launch site, as well as information obtained during the survey his expert in the Netherlands, the court's spokeswoman Anja Zandbergen told Sputnik

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The District Court of The Hague has attached the answers of the Russian defense industry major Almaz-Antey to defense questions within the case of the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, in particular, about the alleged missile launch site, as well as information obtained during the survey his expert in the Netherlands, the court's spokeswoman Anja Zandbergen told Sputnik.

Hearings in the case of the MH17 plane crash resumed at the Schiphol specially guarded court facility on Monday. Judge Heleen Kerstens-Fockens said that the expert of Almaz-Antey had provided the defense with "comprehensive answers" to their written questions. These replies concerned, in particular, the place from which the missile was launched from which the plane could have been shot down.

Almaz-Antey again came to the conclusion that the scenario that the Buk air defense missile system was launched from Snezhnoye and Pervomayskoye was not confirmed.

"Yes, the court added these answers to the case," Sandbergen said in response to a related question.

Zandbergen also said that the court included in the dossier Almaz-Antey's data obtained in the course of his individual and joint interviews with other experts.

Earlier, the Almaz-Antey expert was questioned in the Netherlands individually, as well as together with experts from the Netherlands Aerospace Center and the Royal Military academy of Belgium. The defense of the accused Russian Oleg Pulatov asked the court to provide an opportunity for a new survey of experts, but only in written questions.