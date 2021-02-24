UrduPoint.com
Dutch Embassy In Moscow Refuses To Disclose Staff Decision On Vaccination With Sputnik V

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:33 PM

The Dutch Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday confirmed to Sputnik that it received an invitation from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine but did not disclose the response of the embassy's staff

Earlier in February, the Russian ministry told Sputnik that it has invited all diplomatic missions to take part in the country's vaccination campaign. Staffers from a number of countries including Argentina, Belarus, Spain and others have already received the vaccine shots.

"The Embassy of the Netherlands in Moscow has indeed received a note from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking to provide information about the embassy's staff willing to take part in the vaccination campaign," the embassy's representative said.

The diplomatic mission noted that each employee decided for themselves whether they want to participate in the campaign.

"Unfortunately, I cannot disclose any additional information, since it is a matter of confidentiality," the diplomat added.

The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center and registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11, was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus. It has already been approved in 33 countries, including Belarus, Serbia, Hungary, San Marino, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

