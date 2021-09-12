UrduPoint.com

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work On Autoimmune Disease Patients - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:07 AM

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work on Autoimmune Disease Patients - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) A study conducted in the Netherlands has found that COVID-19 vaccines are effective for most people with autoimmune disorders, Dutch newspaper Volkskrant reported on Saturday.

According to the preliminary results of the research conducted by the Amsterdam University Medical Centers (UMC) and Dutch biobank network Sanquin, most people with autoimmune conditions produce roughly the same amount of antibodies as people without that particular comorbidity.

Amsterdam UMC researcher Taco Kuijpers said that the results had far exceeded his expectations.

The results have been sent to the country's health ministry. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge is now expected to decide who will be eligible for a vaccine booster shot, but Kuijpers is convinced that only a small percentage of people with autoimmune diseases would be called for another shot.

The Netherlands started its vaccination campaign on January 6 and since then has administered about 23.1 million vaccine doses.

