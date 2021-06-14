UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prime Minister Says NATO, Russia Should Maintain Dialogue Despite Concerns

Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that the military alliance needed to balance dialogue and pressure when dealing with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that the military alliance needed to balance dialogue and pressure when dealing with Russia.

"Of course, we are concerned about Russia.

With Russia we need the pressure, but also with Russia we need dialogue. Also between NATO and Russia we need dialogue. But of course, we should not be naive on Russia at all, there is real cause for concern," Rutte said in a doorstop statement in Brussels.

