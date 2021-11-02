Dutch Very Keen About Russian Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Russian Ambassador

UrduPoint.com

The Dutch have shown great interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V but still have no opportunity to receive it, as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not certified the drug, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Dutch have shown great interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V but still have no opportunity to receive it, as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not certified the drug, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday.

"As for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, they are showing interest in it. We at the embassy received many letters from ordinary Dutch citizens about this. But, unfortunately, the European Medicines Agency has not yet certified our vaccine, so the Dutch cannot be vaccinated with Sputnik," Shulgin told reporters.

The diplomat expressed confidence that if and when Sputnik V receives EMA authorization, the Dutch will be vaccinated with Sputnik V and other Russian vaccines.

Since March 4, the EMA has been evaluating Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine's potential approval in the EU, however, has been tinged with controversy as various officials and politicians spoke out against the use of the vaccine for various reasons.

In the meantime, several EU countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, have already approved its use without waiting for EMA authorization. Overall, the Russian vaccine has been approved in over 70 countries since the drug's registration in August 2020.

