UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Kills 1, Injures 9 Others In Crete - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Earthquake Kills 1, Injures 9 Others in Crete - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) One person died and nine others were injured in the aftereffects of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Crete in the early hours of Monday morning, the Greek Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said.

"According to information received from competent authorities so far, one person was killed and nine are reported to be injured, while material damages have been ascertained," the ministry said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that three people were trapped in damaged buildings.

The local fire brigade was mobilized to conduct rescue operations. A worker pulled out from the ruins of the church of Profitis Ilias near the village of Arkalochori in Heraklion was found dead.

The Athens news Agency reported, citing Archanes Mayor Manolis Kokosalis, that the city's water supply saw severe damages.

The fire brigade was put on general alert and rescue operations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection has pledged to release more information as they are available.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Earthquake Water Died Alert Athens Church From

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

14 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

28 minutes ago
 UK warship makes rare transit through Taiwan Strai ..

UK warship makes rare transit through Taiwan Strait

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Hopes for Relations Continuity Under New A ..

Kremlin Hopes for Relations Continuity Under New Authorities in Germany

1 minute ago
 Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Trade, Economy at Upcomi ..

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Trade, Economy at Upcoming Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.