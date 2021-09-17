Eastern Yemeni Province of Hadhramaut Imposes Curfew Over Protests - Governor

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The eastern Yemeni province of Hadhramaut has imposed a curfew over the massive protests against poverty, Governor Faraj Salemin Bahssani said in a decree.

On Thursday, the Southern Transitional Council that controls the region declared a state of emergency in Hadhramaut over the unrest.

"The governor's decree envisages a curfew in the province between 08:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) and 06:00 a.m. starting from today, Thursday, until a further notification," the decree said, as quoted by Al Jazeera broadcaster.

The southern and eastern regions of Yemen have been engulfed in massive protests for several days. Clashes in Hadhramaut's capital of Mukalla left at least two people dead and four more injured on Wednesday.

The economic situation in Yemen is extremely poor over the years-long civil war between the internationally recognized government, Shia Houthi rebels, and several smaller factions and terrorist groups.