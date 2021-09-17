UrduPoint.com

Eastern Yemeni Province Of Hadhramaut Imposes Curfew Over Protests - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:40 AM

Eastern Yemeni Province of Hadhramaut Imposes Curfew Over Protests - Governor

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The eastern Yemeni province of Hadhramaut has imposed a curfew over the massive protests against poverty, Governor Faraj Salemin Bahssani said in a decree.

On Thursday, the Southern Transitional Council that controls the region declared a state of emergency in Hadhramaut over the unrest.

"The governor's decree envisages a curfew in the province between 08:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) and 06:00 a.m. starting from today, Thursday, until a further notification," the decree said, as quoted by Al Jazeera broadcaster.

The southern and eastern regions of Yemen have been engulfed in massive protests for several days. Clashes in Hadhramaut's capital of Mukalla left at least two people dead and four more injured on Wednesday.

The economic situation in Yemen is extremely poor over the years-long civil war between the internationally recognized government, Shia Houthi rebels, and several smaller factions and terrorist groups.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Governor Poor Yemen From Government P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

6 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

7 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

6 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

7 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.