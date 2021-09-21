MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)'s statement on Russia's "responsibility" for the death of ex-security service officer Alexander Litvinenko is "as idiotic as possible" and undermines the reputation of the European court, Russian lower house lawmaker Andrey Lugovoy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ECHR called Russia "responsible" for the death of Litvinenko, stating that Moscow did not conduct an effective internal investigation of his murder, and awarded his widow 100,000 Euros ($117,328) in compensation for moral damage. Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in the death of the fugitive lieutenant colonel.

"I consider this decision to be absolutely politically biased, having nothing to do with at least some kind of legitimacy. Therefore, I am very skeptical about this decision and consider it to be as idiotic as possible and to undermine the reputation of the ECHR," Lugovoy said.