Ecuador Registers First Delta COVID-19 Strain Cases - Health Minister

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Delta coronavirus variant was found in Ecuador, Health Minister Ximena Garzon-Villalba said on Monday.

"The government has always undertaken preventive measures against any virus variant, as the WHO requires.

Unfortunately, the Delta variant broke into the country's territory," the minister said.

The country has registered 10 cases of the new strain so far, the minister specified.

The Delta coronavirus strain, which is more contagious and resistant to human immunity than others, was first registered in India. It is reportedly becoming the dominant one in the world and provoking new waves of infection.