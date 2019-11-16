Ecuador Takes RT in Spanish Off Air

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Ecuador's public telecommunications company, CNT, on Friday took RT broadcaster in Spanish off the air, the Moscow-based television channel said.

"The national Ecuadorean cable network stopped broadcasting the RT channel on Friday, November 15," the statement read.

The channel was shut off without prior notice. RT in Spanish went on air in 2009 and has an audience of 21 million in 10 Latin American countries.

RT was also shut down in Washington in April last year. Its editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, said at that time that the decision followed the labeling of the channel as a foreign agent.