Ecuadorian Interior Minister Denies Police Use Of Lethal Force At Anti-Austerity Rallies

Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo has said that police acted proportionally and did not use lethal force during violent protests that ravaged the country over the past weeks

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo has said that police acted proportionally and did not use lethal force during violent protests that ravaged the country over the past weeks.

Ecuador was gripped by protests since early October. People demonstrated against the government's economic reforms, in particular, the decision to scrap fuel subsidies as part of a deal with the International Monetary Fund. At talks with the authorities on Sunday, the opposition agreed to end the unrest, while the government called back the decree on the subsidies and promised help for those in need.

"Each time when police took action, they sought to restrain the protesters. In no case, not once, did the police use lethal force.

Police used means to deter [crowds]," Romo said at a press conference late on Tuesday.

Contrary to the ombudsman's reports about eight people killed in the protests, the minister estimated the death toll at six.

The deaths, according to Romo, were caused by either road accidents or falls. Another fatality is still being investigated since it took place in an area where there were no clashes between police and protesters. In addition, one of the reported fatalities might have been counted twice, she suggested.

According to the ministry's preliminary report, a total of 1,330 people were detained during the demonstrations. Most of them were released within the first 24 hours after detention, according to Romo.

