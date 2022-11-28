UrduPoint.com

Ecuadorian Police Neutralize Criminal Gang In Manabi Freeing 4 Hostages - President

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Ecuadorian Police Neutralize Criminal Gang in Manabi Freeing 4 Hostages - President

The Ecuadorian police have neutralized a criminal gang which assaulted a hospital in western province of Manabi, taking four female medical workers hostage, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The Ecuadorian police have neutralized a criminal gang which assaulted a hospital in western province of Manabi, taking four female medical workers hostage, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Monday.

"I should mention the wonderful work of the Ecuadorian police at the Hospital General Napoleon Davila Cordova in Chone. Thanks to their intervention, 7 criminals were detained, 4 hostages were liberated and lives were saved. The situation is under control," Lasso tweeted.

Armed criminals reportedly broke into the hospital in Chone on the night of November 28 and after they failed to find the person they were looking for, the men took four nurses hostage, hoping to escape with impunity.

Related Topics

Police Chone Cordova November Criminals

Recent Stories

Swabi Women Uni holds exhibition on violence again ..

Swabi Women Uni holds exhibition on violence against women

15 seconds ago
 China's fight against Covid-19 to be successful: C ..

China's fight against Covid-19 to be successful: Chinese Foreign Ministry

17 seconds ago
 Mepco provides 1,22,616 new connections in 2022-23 ..

Mepco provides 1,22,616 new connections in 2022-23

18 seconds ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Expresses Concern Over Detent ..

UK Foreign Secretary Expresses Concern Over Detention of BBC Journalist in Shang ..

20 seconds ago
 KP Governor for uninterrupted gas supply to domest ..

KP Governor for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

6 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.