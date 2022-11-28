Ecuadorian Police Neutralize Criminal Gang in Manabi Freeing 4 Hostages - President

The Ecuadorian police have neutralized a criminal gang which assaulted a hospital in western province of Manabi, taking four female medical workers hostage, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The Ecuadorian police have neutralized a criminal gang which assaulted a hospital in western province of Manabi, taking four female medical workers hostage, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Monday.

"I should mention the wonderful work of the Ecuadorian police at the Hospital General Napoleon Davila Cordova in Chone. Thanks to their intervention, 7 criminals were detained, 4 hostages were liberated and lives were saved. The situation is under control," Lasso tweeted.

Armed criminals reportedly broke into the hospital in Chone on the night of November 28 and after they failed to find the person they were looking for, the men took four nurses hostage, hoping to escape with impunity.