UrduPoint.com

Editor-in-Chief Of German Magazine Fired Over AI-Made Interview With Michael Schumacher

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Editor-in-Chief of German Magazine Fired Over AI-Made Interview With Michael Schumacher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Anne Hoffmann, the editor-in-chief of German magazine Die Aktuelle, was dismissed after publishing AI-generated interview seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, the Funke Mediengruppe media group said.

Earlier in the week, the magazine published an article with an alleged exclusive interview with Schumacher who has not appeared in public since 2013 after he suffered a severe head injury while skiing. Later, it became clear that the interview was generated by an AI-powered chatbot.

"Funke is expressing apologies to Michael Schumacher's family. This tasteless and misinforming article should have never been published. In no way does it comply with journalism standards that we and our readers expect. Due to the publication of the article, editor-in-chief of Die Aktuelle Anne Hoffmann, who had been responsible for the magazine's work, was dismissed," the media group said in a statement.

Schumacher got a head injury while skiing in the French resort of Meribel in December 2013. He underwent brain surgery at a clinic in France and was in coma for some time. In December 2018, media reported that Schumacher's condition improved and he was no longer confined to bed, while continuing his recovery at home.

A similar story occurred in Germany in 2018 when news magazine Der Spiegel reported that one of its reporters and editors, Claas Relotius, falsified his articles and distorted facts in his stories for years. The magazine suggested that Relotius deceived his colleagues and readers intentionally, methodically and with criminal intent, not only distorting facts and making up dialogues and quotes but also inventing characters for his articles.

Der Spiegel fired Relotius and also suspended the contracts of two senior editors who found and hired the infamous journalist.

Related Topics

France German Germany December Criminals 2018 Family Media

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

31 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

1 hour ago
 UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

1 hour ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.