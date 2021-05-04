UrduPoint.com
Egypt Buys 30 Rafale Jets From France: Military

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:37 PM

Egypt buys 30 Rafale jets from France: military

Egypt's military has confirmed it ordered 30 Rafale jets from French defence firm Dassault Aviation to shore up "national security"

Cairo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Egypt's military has confirmed it ordered 30 Rafale jets from French defence firm Dassault Aviation to shore up "national security".

The order, which follows the 2015 purchase of 24 Rafale jets, will be financed through a 10-year loan, the military said in a statement late Monday.

Investigative site Disclose had reported earlier Monday that the order was part of a secret mega-defence deal worth almost four billion Euros ($4.8 billion).

