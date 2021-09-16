UrduPoint.com

Egypt, Sudan Back Resumed Nile Dam Talks As UN Urges Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:47 PM

Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

Egypt and Sudan have expressed readiness to resume talks with Ethiopia on its controversial Nile dam after the UN Security Council urged the three governments to swiftly reach a binding deal

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Egypt and Sudan have expressed readiness to resume talks with Ethiopia on its controversial Nile dam after the UN Security Council urged the three governments to swiftly reach a binding deal.

Set to be Africa's largest hydroelectric project when completed, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has sparked an almost decade-long diplomatic stand-off between Ethiopia and downstream nations Egypt and Sudan.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a statement encouraging the three countries to resume negotiations under the auspices of the African Union to swiftly conclude a binding deal.

The Egyptian foreign ministry welcomed the Security Council statement as an "important impetus" for success in renewed talks.

Sudan backed the resumption of AU-led talks during a Wednesday visit by a delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the current AU chair.

The Sudanese foreign ministry said it wanted changes to the "ineffective method that has characterised previous rounds of negotiation".

Ethiopia has long objected to raising the issue of the dam at the UN Security Council, and on Wednesday night the foreign ministry said it was "regrettable that the Council pronounces itself over an issue of water right and development that is outside of its mandate".

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, on Thursday reiterated the government's support for AU-led talks.

"Ethiopia still holds the position and has continued to hold the position that we would like an amicable resolution to this, that it needs to be Africa-focused and Africa-managed, so this new call to resume the talks is something that has been taken positively and is being facilitated by the relevant entities in this regard," she told a news conference.

Billene said Ethiopia did not want to harm neighbouring countries including "our brothers and sisters" in Sudan and Egypt.

The DRC delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula, is also visiting Egypt and Ethiopia on a tour dedicated to resolving the long-running dispute.

It handed Sudan a document setting out the remaining points of contention between the three governments.

Egypt and Sudan have been pressing Ethiopia to sign a binding agreement on the filling and operation of its dam on the Blue Nile ever since work first started on the project in 2011.

The three governments have held multiple rounds of talks but so far there has been no sign of any breakthrough.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.

Sudan hopes the project will regulate annual flooding, but fears its own dams could be harmed without agreement on the GERD's operation.

In July, Ethiopia announced it had reached its target for the second year of filling the vast reservoir behind the dam.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution United Nations Water Egypt Visit Dam Ethiopia Sudan Congo July From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brother ..

Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brothers for killing sister

5 minutes ago
 New UK Foreign Minister Meets With Commonwealth Co ..

New UK Foreign Minister Meets With Commonwealth Colleagues on First Day in Offic ..

5 minutes ago
 Lithuanian President Discusses Illegal Migration, ..

Lithuanian President Discusses Illegal Migration, Defense Issues With Merkel

5 minutes ago
 Ryanair eyes stronger passenger recovery

Ryanair eyes stronger passenger recovery

9 minutes ago
 Elderly population increasing 10 per cent of popul ..

Elderly population increasing 10 per cent of population: IGHDS

9 minutes ago
 Man shot sister dead, injures sister-in-law before ..

Man shot sister dead, injures sister-in-law before committing suicide

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.