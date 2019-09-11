Egyptian Court Sentences 11 Muslim Brotherhood Members to Life in Prison

The Cairo Criminal Court ruled on Wednesday to sentence 11 out of the 22 arrested members of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to 25 years in prison each

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Cairo Court ruled on Wednesday to sentence 11 out of the 22 arrested members of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia ) to 25 years in prison each.

Among those sentenced to life in prison was the leader of movement's Egyptian branch, Mohammed Badie.

The defendants were charged with sharing intelligence with foreign actors, including the Hamas movement, and coordinating terrorist attacks in the country.

Three more members were sentenced to 10 years in prison, two others to seven years, while the remaining six defendants were acquitted of all charges.

In 2012, the movement managed to use the uncertain political situation in Egypt following the toppling of ex-President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, by nominating its member Mohamed Morsi for the presidential election, which he won in June of the same year.

In July 2013, amid a wave of popular discontent caused by the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, Morsi was removed from power.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1929, is an international Islamist organization that has branches in about 70 countries and seeks the Islamification of society.