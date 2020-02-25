UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

The Egyptian president's administration offered on Tuesday its condolences over the death of former President Hosni Mubarak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Egyptian president's administration offered on Tuesday its condolences over the death of former President Hosni Mubarak.

Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 following a long struggle with illness.

"The president's administration is in deep grief over the former republic's president, Muhammad Hosni Mubarak's, [death] ...

for what he presented to his homeland as one of the leaders of heroes of the October War, when he took command of the air forces during the war that restored dignity and pride to the Arab nation," the administration said.

Mubarak served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

"The president's administration extends its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased who passed away this morning, February 25, 2020," the administration added.

