Egyptian, UAE Top Diplomats Exchange Views on Regional Issues Ahead of LAS Session - Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed regional issues of common interest with his UAE counterpart, Anwar Gargash, on Tuesday, ahead of the meeting of the Arab League (LAS) top diplomats, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

"Shoukry and Gargash have considered ways to enhance bilateral relations and exchanged views on the regional issues of common interest," the ministry said.

It noted that the dialogue took place "before the regular session of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers."

According to the ministry, Shoukry reiterated Egypt's solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, while Gargash expressed his country's intention to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with Cairo.

The diplomats also discussed latest developments in the region, including "efforts to fight terrorism."

Currently, Cairo is hosting the 152nd ministerial session of the Arab League Council. On Tuesday, Iraq chairs the Arab foreign ministers' meeting. The diplomats are expected to discuss regional crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya, as well as developments around Iran and Lebanon.