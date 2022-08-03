Eight injured in French factory explosion

An explosion on Wednesday in a French factory producing a compound used in gunpowder injured eight people, one of them seriously, officials said

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :An explosion on Wednesday in a French factory producing a compound used in gunpowder injured eight people, one of them seriously, officials said.

The blast occurred in a building at the Manuco factory in Bergerac, in the southwestern Dordogne region, which makes nitrocellulose, a highly flammable compound used for ammunition.

The factory is qualified as "high threshold" under the EU Seveso classifications for chemical sites, a category considered high-risk in the event of an industrial accident.

The cause of the blast was not yet known, factory owners Eurenco said, adding that it had occurred during a maintenance operation at the plant.

The situation was "under control", according to Eurenco, a leading European manufacturer of propellants and explosives for the military that took over Manuco last year.

In a statement, the company added that there was no impact from the blast on the area surrounding the site.

Local official Jean-Charles Jobart said the building where the explosion happened contained around two tonnes of nitrocellulose.

Around 40 people were present in the factory at the time.

Authorities reported fire and smoke at the building, which was quickly cordoned off.

Five ambulances, two helicopters and around 50 firefighters were dispatched to the site, and the local hospital put on alert.