Eight Kurdish Militants Killed In Turkish Airstrikes On Al-Hol Camp In Syria - SDF

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Eight militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) formations were killed in Turkish air strikes on the al-Hol camp in the Al Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, the SDF said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kurdish agency ANHA reported that the Turkish air force attacked a prison guard camp on the territory of al-Hol, and several militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) managed to escape.

"On November 23, the Turkish occupation State launched an attack with warplanes and UAVs, targeting the security forces of the al-Hol camp and 'Jerkin' prison in Qamishlo, which holds the ISIS terrorist detainees and families, resulting in eight of our fighters martyred while on duty," the SDF said in a statement.

On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

The al-Hol camp is mainly controlled by Kurdish militia. According to the United Nations, more than 55,000 members of IS militants' families, primarily women and children, live in the camp.

