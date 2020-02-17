Eleven Killed As Bus Plunges Into Ravine in El Salvador - National Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) At least 11 people were killed and over 20 others wounded as a bus fell into a ravine in southwestern El Salvador, the National Civil Police of the country said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in La Libertad Department's Chiltiupan municipality.

The police wrote on Twitter that the incident led to "eight people killed" and added that three more "died while being transferred to a hospital."

According to the latest information, 22 wounded passengers have been hospitalized. El Mundo news outlet said that at least six minors were among those injured.

Reasons behind the accident are being investigated.