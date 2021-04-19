UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven People Killed, 98 Injured As Result Of Train Derailment In Egypt - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Eleven People Killed, 98 Injured as Result of Train Derailment in Egypt - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A total of 11 people were killed and 98 others were injured after a train got derailed in northern Egypt on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that eight people died in the incident that occurred in the Qalyubia governorate, north of Cairo, when a train got derailed on its way from the city of Mansoura to the country's capital.

"The Health Ministry has announced that 11 people were killed and 98 were injured as a result of the (Cairo-Mansoura) train derailment," the statement said.

According to the Egyptian railway authority, four cars got derailed and overturned.

This is the third railway incident that occurred in Egypt in recent weeks. Earlier this week, at least 15 people were injured as a result of a passenger train derailment in the northern Egyptian province of Sharqia. Last month, two trains collided in Egypt's southern Sohag province, leaving 19 people dead and 185 more injured.

