Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any Tesla-Related Deals - Reports

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk finished his three-day to China and departed to Texas on Thursday without signing any deals or agreements that would confirm reports about plans of his automaker Tesla to expand its Gigafactory plant in Shanghai, Chinese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk finished his three-day to China and departed to Texas on Thursday without signing any deals or agreements that would confirm reports about plans of his automaker Tesla to expand its Gigafactory plant in Shanghai, Chinese media reported.

On Tuesday, Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Industry and Information Technology Minister Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing. On Wednesday, he also visited Gigafactory in Shanghai and met with Communist Party Secretary of Shanghai Chen Jining, who welcomed Tesla's intention to expand its business in the city, South China Morning Post reported.

Gigafactory Shanghai is Tesla's largest factory in terms of electric vehicle production, China is the largest market for automaker's products after the United States. In April, Musk's company said it would build a large battery factory, Megapack, in Shanghai, with a declared production volume of 10,000 batteries per year.