UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Ends Visit To China Without Signing Any Tesla-Related Deals - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any Tesla-Related Deals - Reports

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk finished his three-day to China and departed to Texas on Thursday without signing any deals or agreements that would confirm reports about plans of his automaker Tesla to expand its Gigafactory plant in Shanghai, Chinese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk finished his three-day to China and departed to Texas on Thursday without signing any deals or agreements that would confirm reports about plans of his automaker Tesla to expand its Gigafactory plant in Shanghai, Chinese media reported.

On Tuesday, Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Industry and Information Technology Minister Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing. On Wednesday, he also visited Gigafactory in Shanghai and met with Communist Party Secretary of Shanghai Chen Jining, who welcomed Tesla's intention to expand its business in the city, South China Morning Post reported.

Gigafactory Shanghai is Tesla's largest factory in terms of electric vehicle production, China is the largest market for automaker's products after the United States. In April, Musk's company said it would build a large battery factory, Megapack, in Shanghai, with a declared production volume of 10,000 batteries per year.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Company Vehicle Jining Beijing Shanghai United States Elon Musk April Market Commerce Post Media Industry Tesla

Recent Stories

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of C ..

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of Cabinet Expected on June 3 - An ..

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' pr ..

Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' problems in jails: Federal Ombud ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost ..

US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost for 'Pride Month' Events - Let ..

2 minutes ago
 US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Instal ..

US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Install More Solar Power Arrays - NA ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' ..

Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' Moment

2 minutes ago
 US, Taiwan Sign First Agreement Under Bilateral Tr ..

US, Taiwan Sign First Agreement Under Bilateral Trade Pact - USTR Office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.