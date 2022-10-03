UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Launches Twitter Poll On Ukraine-Russia Peace Involving Neutrality, Referenda

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Elon Musk Launches Twitter Poll on Ukraine-Russia Peace Involving Neutrality, Referenda

Entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll on Monday asking for the public's opinion on a hypothetical peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include Kiev's neutrality and UN-supervised referenda in regions seeking to join Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll on Monday asking for the public's opinion on a hypothetical peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include Kiev's neutrality and UN-supervised referenda in regions seeking to join Russia.

Musk's prospective peace plan, which he calls a "highly likely" outcome, includes a UN-supervised redo of referenda to join Russia by the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian neutrality, Russian possession of Crimea and guarantees that the peninsula's water supply will not be restricted by Kiev.

Nuclear war is also a "possible, albeit unlikely" outcome of the conflict, Musk added.

The poll stood at 51.9% in favor with over 318,000 votes, as of 12:54 p.

m. EST. However, there is a bot attack on the poll, Musk also said in response to a comment about Ukrainian spam accounts engaging with the poll. It is the "biggest bot attack" Musk has ever seen, the entrepreneur said in a tweet. As of 13:23 EST, the poll was 55.7% against.

The poll comes as Russia's special military operation enters its seventh month, during which time Russian forces have secured areas in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions from hostilities by Kiev at the request of local officials.

The Biden administration and its international partners have largely condemned the referenda used to officialize the regions' entry to Russia, as well as the special military operation as a whole.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Water Russia Twitter Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Elon Musk From P

Recent Stories

Head of French Presidential Administration Accused ..

Head of French Presidential Administration Accused of Illicit Receipt of Funds - ..

2 minutes ago
 Shariat court adjourns petitions challenging trans ..

Shariat court adjourns petitions challenging transgender law till October 18

2 minutes ago
 Relief assistance flights from Turkiye, UNICEF arr ..

Relief assistance flights from Turkiye, UNICEF arrive in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 10 died, 33 injured in traffic mishap in DI Khan

10 died, 33 injured in traffic mishap in DI Khan

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan's economy can't afford exemptions, subsid ..

Pakistan's economy can't afford exemptions, subsidies: FBR Member

25 minutes ago
 US Rich Hoard Money at Charities for Tax Breaks Wh ..

US Rich Hoard Money at Charities for Tax Breaks While Delaying Pay to The Needy ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.