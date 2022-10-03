Elon Musk Launches Twitter Poll on Ukraine-Russia Peace Involving Neutrality, Referenda

Entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll on Monday asking for the public's opinion on a hypothetical peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include Kiev's neutrality and UN-supervised referenda in regions seeking to join Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll on Monday asking for the public's opinion on a hypothetical peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include Kiev's neutrality and UN-supervised referenda in regions seeking to join Russia.

Musk's prospective peace plan, which he calls a "highly likely" outcome, includes a UN-supervised redo of referenda to join Russia by the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian neutrality, Russian possession of Crimea and guarantees that the peninsula's water supply will not be restricted by Kiev.

Nuclear war is also a "possible, albeit unlikely" outcome of the conflict, Musk added.

The poll stood at 51.9% in favor with over 318,000 votes, as of 12:54 p.

m. EST. However, there is a bot attack on the poll, Musk also said in response to a comment about Ukrainian spam accounts engaging with the poll. It is the "biggest bot attack" Musk has ever seen, the entrepreneur said in a tweet. As of 13:23 EST, the poll was 55.7% against.

The poll comes as Russia's special military operation enters its seventh month, during which time Russian forces have secured areas in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions from hostilities by Kiev at the request of local officials.

The Biden administration and its international partners have largely condemned the referenda used to officialize the regions' entry to Russia, as well as the special military operation as a whole.