Elon Musk Praises 'Amazing' Russian Rocket Engine Designs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) SpaceX's Elon Musk said there are some amazing rocket engine designs made by the Russians who have been doing stage combustion for a long time.

"There's some amazing Russian rocket engine designs," Musk told the blogger Everyday Astronaut in an interview posted on Tuesday. "They've been doing stage combustion for a long time.

SpaceX's Raptor engine uses higher pressure on its full-flow stage combustion, which is a relatively minor increment relative to what the Russians have already done before, Musk said.

The Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX.

In May, Musk said there should be more dialogue between the United States and Russia. He also said he admires many of the technological achievements of Russia and the USSR.