Emirates Airline Says Will Resume Flights To 6 More Cities Until Mid-August

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:17 AM

The UAE's state-owned flag carrier, Emirates, will resume flights to six more cities Geneva, Los Angeles, Dar es Salaam, Prague, Sao Paulo and Boston from July-August after several months of suspension due to the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus, according to the company's press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The UAE's state-owned flag carrier, Emirates, will resume flights to six more cities Geneva, Los Angeles, Dar es Salaam, Prague, Sao Paulo and Boston from July-August after several months of suspension due to the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus, according to the company's press release on Thursday.

"Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Geneva (from 15 July), Los Angeles (from 22 July), Dar es Salaam (from 1 August), Prague and Sao Paulo (from 2 August), and Boston (from 15 August), offering customers even more travel options," the press release said.

In total, by mid-August the airline's network will connect 58 cities, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia Pacific, the company added.

"Emirates customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates' hub in Dubai. Customers can also stop over or travel to Dubai, as the city has reopened for international business and leisure visitors," the airline said.

At the same time, Emirates implemented measures to ensure customers' safety amid the pandemic. Passengers will be provided with free of charge hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes, among other things.

