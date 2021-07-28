UrduPoint.com
England To Allow Unquarantined Travel From US And EU If Jabbed: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:01 PM

England to allow unquarantined travel from US and EU if jabbed: govt

People fully vaccinated in the United States and European Union -- except France -- will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :People fully vaccinated in the United States and European Union -- except France -- will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government announced on Wednesday.

"We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," Transport Minister Grant Shapps tweeted, adding that the policy will come into force from 4:00 am (0300 GMT) on August 2.

Travellers fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the United States food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency will be able to travel from any country on the British government's "amber" traffic light list without having to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

They will still need to do a pre-departure test and take another test on day two after arriving in England.

Separate rules will continue to apply for those arriving from France.

Those travelling from an amber list country, which includes most of Europe and the US, who are not fully vaccinated will still have to quarantine on arrival.

The government also confirmed the restart of international cruises.

"This is progress we can all enjoy," wrote Shapps.

Britain is in the midst of another wave of the virus due to the so-called delta variant, although case numbers have dropped over the past week, while its vaccine drive has seen more than 70 percent of adults fully jabbed.

The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own health policies, and decide their own foreign travel rules.

