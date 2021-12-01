UrduPoint.com

Entrepreneurs Rallying Near Ukrainian Parliament Demanding To Keep Tax Breaks

Wed 01st December 2021

Some Ukrainian entrepreneurs have started a rally near the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev to protest against regulations perceived as threat to doing business and to demand that the authorities keep the nation's simplified tax system, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

Participants gathered on the square near the building of the parliament, holding entrepreneur association`s flags without any political symbols. The organizers told the rally that protests would run until 11:00 GMT, after which the businessmen intend to march through the city center to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy`s office.

A group of Ukrainian businessmen launched the protests in November 2020, first to oppose COVID-19 restrictions, but later to demand the repeal of a number of tax laws.

The entrepreneurs were particularly against the laws obliging small business owners to have cash registers. Since December 15, 2020, entrepreneurs have declared protests of indefinite duration, repeatedly holding marches and rallies in Kiev.

Zelenskyy had previously signed an array of laws postponing the introduction of cash registers for small businesses until January 1, 2022. The president had also initiated a coordinating council establishment to solve the problems of micro-business.

