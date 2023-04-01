UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Approves Parliament's Ratification Of Finland's Bid To Join NATO - Decree

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Erdogan Approves Parliament's Ratification of Finland's Bid to Join NATO - Decree

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the decision of the country's parliament to ratify Finland's bid to join NATO, according to a decree published by the Turkish government's Resmi Gazete on Saturday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the decision of the country's parliament to ratify Finland's bid to join NATO, according to a decree published by the Turkish government's Resmi Gazete on Saturday.

The Turkish parliament, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, ratified the protocol on Finland's membership in NATO in the early hours of Friday.

"It was decided to consider the approval of the protocol of July 5, 2022, on Finland's accession to NATO expedient," the decree said.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members last May, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary have been delaying the ratification process but softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March.

As for Sweden, Erdogan said in January that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid due to the recent Quran-burning protests. Turkish officials have repeatedly stated that NATO's doors were not closed to Sweden, but the accession process and its speed were completely dependent on Stockholm's next steps.

Related Topics

NATO National Assembly Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Stockholm Ankara Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan January March May July Government

Recent Stories

Work starts on Punjab Police App 'Mera Pyara'

Work starts on Punjab Police App 'Mera Pyara'

22 seconds ago
 Umrah pilgrims must avoid carrying large amount of ..

Umrah pilgrims must avoid carrying large amount of money, jewelry

5 minutes ago
 One-Third of Gas Stations in Paris Region Hit by F ..

One-Third of Gas Stations in Paris Region Hit by Fuel Shortages Amid Strikes at ..

24 seconds ago
 Man City thrash Liverpool but Jesus keeps Arsenal ..

Man City thrash Liverpool but Jesus keeps Arsenal eight points clear

5 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

26 seconds ago
 IsDB Board approves financing of projects worth US ..

IsDB Board approves financing of projects worth US$ 403 mn for sustainable devel ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.