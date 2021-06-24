Erdogan Expresses Gratitude to Putin for Restoring Flights, Sputnik V Deliveries - Kremlin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for resuming air traffic between the two countries and deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for resuming air traffic between the two countries and deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Topical issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in various fields were discussed. Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude for the decision taken by the Russian side to resume flights with Turkey, as well as for the start of deliveries of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V," Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also shared "his impressions about recent talks in Geneva with US President Joe Biden" during the conversion with the Turkish leader. Moreover, the sides discussed Syria.

"When considering the settlement in Syria, the importance of the joint activities of the military of Russia and Turkey, aimed at preventing the escalation of tensions in Idlib and in the north-east of the country, and fighting the remaining terrorist groups in these regions was emphasized," the Kremlin said.

In addition, the presidents exchanged "views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh," and agreed to continue coordination to restore the transport infrastructure of the South Caucasus region.