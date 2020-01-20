Erdogan Says Did Not Send Troops to Libya Yet, Only Military Advisers

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that there were not any Turkish troops in Libya yet, only Turkish military advisers.

On January 5, Erdogan said Turkish troops were gradually departing to Libya to support the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), with which Ankara had signed a security memorandum in December.

"We are not sending troops [to Libya] as of now. We have sent there a team of military advisers and instructors," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Turkish A Haber broadcaster.