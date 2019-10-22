Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin in detail about the Turkish operation in Syria

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin in detail about the Turkish operation in Syria

"Today, with the respected president, we mainly touched on all the events related to Operation Peace Spring.

I very broadly told dear Putin that the main task of this operation is to eliminate the terrorist organization YPG and ensure the return of Syrian refugees," Erdogan said after talks with Putin.