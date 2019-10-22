UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Informed Putin About Turkey's Operation In Syria In Detail

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:22 PM

Erdogan Says Informed Putin About Turkey's Operation in Syria in Detail

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin in detail about the Turkish operation in Syria

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin in detail about the Turkish operation in Syria.

"Today, with the respected president, we mainly touched on all the events related to Operation Peace Spring.

I very broadly told dear Putin that the main task of this operation is to eliminate the terrorist organization YPG and ensure the return of Syrian refugees," Erdogan said after talks with Putin.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan All Refugee

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Turkey, in Its Operation, Liberating ..

25 seconds ago

Putin Says Turkey-Syria Cooperation Should Be Base ..

27 seconds ago

Putin Says Erdogan Clarified Objectives of Turkish ..

29 seconds ago

Norwegian police arrest gunman after ambulance ram ..

31 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals two fat rending units

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa Expects to Advance ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.