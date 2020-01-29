UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Trump's Mideast Peace Plan 'absolutely Unacceptable'

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:33 PM

Erdogan says Trump's Mideast peace plan 'absolutely unacceptable'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted a Middle East plan unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump as "absolutely unacceptable" in comments published Wednesday.

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted a middle East plan unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump as "absolutely unacceptable" in comments published Wednesday.

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable.

This plan ignores Palestinians' rights and is aimed at legitimising Israel's occupation," Erdogan said, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

"The plan outlined will not serve peace or bring about a solution," he added.

Trump revealed Tuesday the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital".

As part of the plan, future Palestinian statehood would be based on a series of strict conditions -- including requiring the future state to be "demilitarised."

Related Topics

Israel Trump Jerusalem Middle East Tayyip Erdogan Muslim

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Belgian Top Court's ..

10 minutes ago

Russia to Send Its Software, Equipment to South Af ..

10 minutes ago

Jam Kamal, Shujaat discuss country's prevailing po ..

11 minutes ago

Greece successfully completes 15 year bond issue

6 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organize wor ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) launches camp ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.