Erdogan Says Turkish Military Operations In Northern Syria, Iraq 'Just Beginning'

Published November 23, 2022

Erdogan Says Turkish Military Operations in Northern Syria, Iraq 'Just Beginning'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the operations of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria and Iraq were "just the beginning", Ankara is determined to ensure the security of the borders.

Ankara on Sunday conducted an air operation against the Syrian wing of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Syria ” strikes were reported on the city of Kobani, as well as in northern Iraq. Erdogan called the operation a success and did not rule out that it would be followed by a ground one. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday night announced the elimination of 184 militants in two days of the Claw-Sword operation in Syria and Iraq.

"Our operations that have begun are only the beginning of measures to ensure the security of our borders," Erdogan said at a meeting of Turkey's ruling party.

