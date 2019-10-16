Erdogan Tells Trump Turkish Troops to Avoid Kobani Area Along Syrian Border - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured US President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation that Turkish troops would avoid to area around the Kurdish border town of Kobani, Senator Lindsey said in a statement.

"I was part of a phone call yesterday between President Erdogan and President Trump where President Trump received a commitment from the President of Turkey to stay away from the Kobani area to prevent further escalation in Syria," Graham said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Graham added that if Turkey continues to move and take Kurdish areas around the strategic border crossroads of Kobani, "I will take this as a breach of President Erdogan's promise and a major escalation.

"

Russia said its forces are patrolling the area near Kobani to prevent clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces.

Turkey announced earlier in the week that it would execute a military operation in northern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish fighters and establish a safe zone. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters in Syria to be an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which Ankara has classified as a terrorist organization.

The Syrian government has said Turkey's operation amounts to aggression and violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Syrian government has also deployed troops to northern Syria.