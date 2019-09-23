Erdogan, Trump Discuss Regional, Bilateral Issues in Phone Call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Sunday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, Erdogan's Directorate of Communications said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone.

Erdogan's visit... bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed," it said in a message.

Erdogan flew to New York on Saturday to take part in next week's UN General Assembly. The high-level general debate featuring world leaders will begin on September 24.