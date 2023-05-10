UrduPoint.com

Erdogan's Opponent Calls On Supporters To Ensure His Victory In First Round Of Voting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Erdogan's Opponent Calls on Supporters to Ensure His Victory in First Round of Voting

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent in the upcoming elections, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, of the People's Alliance on Tuesday called on the supporters to ensure his victory as early as in the first round of voting, saying that the opposition also must gain a majority in the parliament for "a rapid change in the system."

"One more question. If we are going to complete our work in the first round, I must say that we must complete it in such a way that the current opposition gets the most seats in the parliament. More lawmakers mean a rapid change in the system," Kilicdaroglu said in a video message on Twitter.

The politician added that "a system where sharp criticism of the head of state will be possible" will be created in Turkey in the event of his victory in the election.

"Their (opponents') voices will be easily heard. They will be able to oppose me as sharply as they wish. That is precisely the goal.

That is what democracy is all about. In other words, freedom of speech. First, we have to make Turkey a place where dissent is possible. After that, it will be easy for everyone. That is why we have to end this in the first round. That is why I ask you to vote consciously. Let's end this thing in the first round," the presidential candidate added.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The second round of voting, if necessary, will be held on May 28. Erdogan has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling Justice and Development Party, supported by the allied Nationalist Movement Party, while Kilicdaroglu has been declared the single candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Democracy Vote Twitter Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May Event All Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2023

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th May 2023

23 minutes ago
 UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

9 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

9 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.