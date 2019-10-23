- Home
- World
- News
- Eritrea Interested in Russia's Missile Boats, Helicopters, Small Arms- Russia Gov't Agency
Eritrea Interested In Russia's Missile Boats, Helicopters, Small Arms- Russia Gov't Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:31 PM
Eritrea is showing interest in Russia's missile boats, helicopters and small arms, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Deputy Director Anatoly Punchuk told Sputnik on Wednesday at the Russia-Africa forum
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Eritrea is showing interest in Russia's missile boats, helicopters and small arms, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Deputy Director Anatoly Punchuk told Sputnik on Wednesday at the Russia-Africa forum.
"Eritrea is expressing actively its interest in resuming full-fledged defense cooperation with Russia. Given that it has reached a peace deal with the Ethiopian side [and after that international sanctions on Eritrea were lifted], it is interested in purchasing weapons: missile boats, helicopters and small arms," Punchuk said.
Russia and Eritrea are actively exchanging delegations and plan to formulate a proposal for Russian military equipment purchase, the official noted.
The two-day Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, starts on Wednesday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.