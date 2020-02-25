Esper Says US Now Has No Plans to Redeploy THAAD on Korean Peninsula

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States does not have plans to redeploy Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launchers on the Korean peninsula at this time, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press conference.

