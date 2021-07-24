UrduPoint.com
Estonia Introduces Quarantine For Arrivals From 11 European Countries - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Estonia has toughened coronavirus-related restrictions on cross-border movement, imposing a mandatory 10-day quarantine requirement for arrivals from 11 European countries starting July 26, the Estonian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The restriction applies to countries where the 14-day infection rate exceeded 200 new cases per 100,000 people a day, according to the statement.

The list includes Andorra, Spain, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and, stating Monday, they will be joined by Greece, Malta, Monaco, and Ireland.

The 10-day quarantine does not apply to those coming to Estonia from countries with the incidence rate below 75 new cases per 100,000 people a day.

When entering from countries with the figure from 75 to 200, travelers will be required to present a certificate either indicating a negative COVID-19 test result, a recovery from the disease, or vaccination in order to avoid self-isolation.

People arriving from red-list countries with the figure above 200 can be exempt from the quarantine if they have recovered from COVID-19 or have been vaccinated. Others are obligated to remain in self-isolation for 10 days, or pass two negative tests for COVID-19 at least six days apart.

For Estonia, the two-week infection rate is estimated at 65.4 per 100,000 people a day.

