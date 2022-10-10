Estonia Suffered Highest Real Estate, Rental Price Hikes in Past 12 Years - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Real estate and rental prices in Estonia have gone up the most among the countries of the European Union over the past 12 years, media report.

In the period from 2010 until the second quarter of 2022, real estate prices in Estonia increased by 196%, while rental prices went up by 214%, the Delfi news outlet said on Sunday.

In terms of rental prices, Estonia is 75% ahead of Lithuania, which ranks second and where over the past 12 years, rental prices have increased by 139%, according to Delfi data.

According to the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, from 2010 to the second quarter of 2022, rental prices in the EU have risen by an average of 18% and real estate prices have gone up by 48%.

The largest drop in real estate prices over the past 12 years has occurred in Greece, where prices have gone down by 24%, according to Eurostat.