Estonia to Restrict Entry, Issuance of Visas for Russian Citizens From August 18

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Estonia is introducing a sanction restricting the issuance of visas to Russian citizens and entry into the country with a Schengen visa already issued in Estonia from August 18.

According to the Estonian government, this means that if a Russian citizen to whom Estonia has issued a Schengen visa and whose purpose of visiting Estonia is tourism, business, sports or culture, arrives at the border crossing point of Narva, Luhamaa or Koidula from August 18, he/she will no longer be able to enter Estonia.

The submission of applications for an Estonian visa is also limited.

Only those citizens of Russia who come to Estonia to visit a close relative (e.g. daughter, son, mother, father) who is an Estonian citizen or who has a long-term residence permit, Russian diplomats who work in Estonia, and their family members, international trade and passenger transportation workers, persons who can travel on the basis of European Union law, and those to whom Estonia considers the issuance of a visa justified on humanitarian grounds can apply for visas.

The government clarified that Russian citizens who have received a visa by another Schengen member state can enter Estonia.