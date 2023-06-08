Estonia Will Not Participate in World Expo 2025 for Financial Reasons - Prime Minister

Estonia will not participate in World Expo 2025 in Japan due to the need to reduce state spending, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday

In May, Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo proposed that the country withdraw from the six-month World Expo, saying that the participation in the expo would cost Tallinn 3-4 million Euros ($3.

2-4.3 million).

"Tiit Riisalo told us about the background of this proposal. And we, the Cabinet, have made the decision that Estonia will not go to the Expo (2025)," Kallas was quoted by the Estonian Cabinet as saying.

The World Expo 2025 will take place in Japan from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The 155-hectare exhibition area will be built on the artificial island of Yumeshima off the coast of Osaka.