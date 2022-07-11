UrduPoint.com

Estonian Coalition Partners Share Out Ministerial Jobs - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Estonia's newly formed majority coalition has split ministerial posts between three ruling parties following the ouster of the leftist Centre Party over frequent policy disputes, the ERR broadcaster reported Monday.

The trio will allot five ministerial portfolios apiece as part of a finalized coalition deal, which was agreed tentatively last week.

The liberal Reform Party of incumbent Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will keep the premiership and appoint ministers of finance, defense, social protection, and rural affairs.

The center-left Social Democratic Party will pick the ministers of home affairs, health and labor, economy, environment, and culture, while the small conservative Isamaa will appoint ministers of foreign affairs, justice, education, entrepreneurship, and public administration.

President Alar Karis is widely expected to reappoint Kallas as the head of government after she briefly steps down. Her coalition partners said they were confident that the 45-year-old would return.

The Estonian coalition government collapsed in June after Kallas accused Center Party allies of working against core values of the small Baltic nation. A new general election will be held by next March.

